Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 downloads by end of this month

Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro version downloads by the end of this month. The company has updated its sale page of this Windows version, saying that these won't be on sale after January 31. This is bad news for those who want to build new Windows 10 PCs and the product keys for this version won't be available starting February this year.

But, the tech giant has stated that it will continue to provide its support for the older version of Windows. One should keep in mind that Microsoft will provide software support for Windows 10 until October 14, 2025. The news of the end of sale might be a bit disappointing for many because there are still two years before the company stops supporting the old version, but the sale of Windows 10 versions will get ended in a few days.

The company has mentioned on its sale page that Windows 10 will "remain supported with security updates that help protect your PC from viruses, spyware, and other malware until October 14, 2025." While users won't be able to buy official product keys for Windows 10 from Microsoft, they can rely on retailers like Amazon to get new licenses. Also, some of the laptops and PCs from third parties will likely be available in the market for a few months with the same OS, before Microsoft stops supporting it.

Starting next month, PC builders will only be able to buy Windows 11 through the official website of Microsoft. Currently, fresh copies of Windows 10 Home can be purchased via the site for Rs 10,379. The Windows 10 Pro will cost you Rs 16,515, as per the details shared by the company. These prices are inclusive of the GST.

Besides, Microsoft has just announced its layoff plans as the tech giant is preparing for slower revenue growth. It is making changes that will result in the reduction of our overall workforce by 10,000 jobs through the end of FY23 Q3. This basically means that Microsoft is not planning to fire all the people at once. Though, it has started the layoff process.

Microsoft did announce that it will be providing severance packages to the affected employees. The official announcement revealed that people who are based in the US will get a variety of benefits, including above-market severance pay, healthcare coverage for six months, vesting of stock awards for six months, career transition services, and 60 days' notice prior to termination, regardless of whether such notice is legally required. As for other markets, the company said benefits for employees outside the US will align with the employment laws in each country.