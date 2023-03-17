Microsoft Word, Powerpoint and Excel get ChatGPT-like AI-powered features: Everything you need to know

Microsoft has announced the launch of Microsoft 365 Copilot, which integrates artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities with its productivity suite, including Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook, and Teams. The AI feature will allow users to work more efficiently and effectively by using data in the Microsoft Graph, which includes calendar, emails, chats, documents, meetings, and more to provide a comprehensive output.

Microsoft is currently testing Microsoft 365 Copilot with 20 customers, including eight in Fortune 500 enterprises. The company plans to expand the previews to customers more broadly in the coming months.

In Word, Copilot will write, edit, summarise, and even create a draft after getting a brief input from the user. It can add content to existing documents, summarise and/or rewrite sections, or the entire document to make it more concise. Additionally, users can add tones – from professional to passionate and casual to thankful – and improve their writing with suggestions that strengthen their arguments or smooth inconsistencies.

In Excel, Copilot will help workers analyze and explore their data. Users can ask questions, such as "Give a breakdown of the sales by type and channel. Insert a table," and Copilot will return correlations, propose what-if scenarios, and suggest new formulas based on the questions. It generates models based on users' questions that help them explore their data without modifying it.

In PowerPoint, Copilot can turn simple ideas into presentations. It can transform existing written documents into decks complete with speaker notes. Users can also condense lengthy presentations and use natural language commands to adjust layouts, reformat text and time animations.

In Outlook, Copilot will assist users in communicating better, faster, and more easily. Copilot in Outlook works with inbox and messages, summarising lengthy email threads to make it easier to understand the gist of the matter being discussed and respond to an existing email with a simple prompt.

In Teams, Copilot will assist users in running more effective meetings by speeding up the conversation, organising key discussion points, and summarising key actions. It gets users answers to specific questions or catches them up on anything they've missed, all without interrupting the flow of discussion.

Microsoft has assured users that it is committed to data security and privacy in the enterprise. The launch of Microsoft 365 Copilot comes just days after Google announced that it is bringing AI features to Gmail, Docs, and other Workspace apps. With the integration of AI capabilities in productivity suites, users can expect to see increased productivity, efficiency, and effectiveness in their work.