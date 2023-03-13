Microsoft working on Windows 12 and expected to release it next year, what we know so far

When Microsoft released Windows 11 in October 2021, it was termed as the onset of a new era and people are excited to try out the brand new operating system. Users could upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 and it was marketed as the operating system that has been 'designed to bring you closer to what you love'. There was a huge six years of gap between the release of Windows 10 (2015) and Windows 11 (2021) and at some point, it was being said that the Windows 10 was the 'last version of windows' from Microsoft.

However, looks like we won't have to wait another six years for a brand new Windows operating system. As per reports, Microsoft is working on Windows 12 and will most likely release it in 2024. Let's take a look at all that we know so far.

Windows 12 release date

As mentioned above, reports have surfaced that Windows 12 might be launching as early as 2024. However, a report by Lifewire suggests that if not 2024, the Windows 12 could be here by 2026 or later.

As per a Tom's Hardware report originally attributed to a German website, Microsoft had begun working on Windows 12 back in February 2022, just six months after the launch of Windows 11.

Windows 12 upgrade to be available for free?

Since users were able to upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 without paying anything extra, there is a huge chance that Microsoft will continue the same practice with Windows 12 as well and the existing Windows 11 users will get the option to upgrade for free. However, it is to be noted that Microsoft has not announced anything officially and we must wait for the official announcement before getting too excited about anything. In fact, the company hasn't even announced if Windows 12 is in the works at all.

Windows 12 rumoured features

Windows 12 will reportedly have in store a couple of new features for users. However, there has been no confirmation on any of these features for now.

The rumoured features include a new user interface with a floating taskbar and search bar, the integration of AI (artificial intelligence) for various functions, the possibility of removing the Control Panel in favour of Settings, the addition of animated wallpapers and the option for users to install Android apps via their APK file, among others.