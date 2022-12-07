Miss paying your electricity bill every month? Here’s how you can set up autopay on Paytm

Do you also miss paying your bills on time and then end up paying a late fine? Paytm's auto payment feature is tailor made for you. Back in 2021, Paytm introduced a new feature of UPI AutoPay for recurring bills, utility services and OTT platforms. The feature enables users to set automatic monthly payments for recurring use cases such as bill payments, utility recharge, loan repayment, mutual fund investments, content subscription, grocery purchases, housing society payments, membership fees, etc.

Once the auto pay is set up, the amount will be deducted every month till the feature is disabled. For instance, if you have set up auto pay for your electricity bill, your bill amount will be dedicated from your bank account every month. By enabling this, you will not have to deal with paying bills every month. However, the only thing you should be sure of is that your bank account should have a sufficient amount. The auto pay feature can work well with UPI-linked bank accounts.

Here is how the bank account can be set up

Step 1- First and most important step is to download Paytm if you do not have the app already. Post which, users are required to create an account by signing up using the email ID

Step2- You will then have to verify your phone number by entering the OTP which is sent to you by the app.

Step 3- Go to 'Payment Setting' and click on the option of 'Recharge and bill payments'.

Step 4- Set the bill type to "Electricity" or "Gas pipeline", depending upon your requirements.

Step 4- If it is an electricity bill, choose the respective state and electricity board.

Step 5- For the electricity bill, you will have to enter the Customer Identification Number ( also known as CA number, account number, consumer number, etc) and mobile number click on 'Proceed'. The users can check sample electricity bills to know where to find the customer identification number.

Step 6- After entering all the details, choose the UPI Autopay mode of payment and proceed with the payment.

Step 7- Once you proceed to make the payment, enter the UPI PIN and once the payment is successfully completed,you will receive a notification.



