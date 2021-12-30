MIUI 13 is here, will your Xiaomi phone receive it? Here is the list of MIUI 13 eligible phones

After being officially announced yesterday, the first MIUI 13 beta is already reaching 32 Xiaomi and Redmi devices in China. Lei Jun, CEO, and co-founder of the company has opened the stage with the revealing of MIUI 13 - the latest user interface which will have improved privacy features and enhanced security.

The beta version of MIUI 13 can be installed on smartphones Mi Mi 4, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11, Mi 11 Lite 5g, Redmi K40 Pro, and Redmi K40. A stable build of this update will become available to these and some other devices in January.

The MIUI 13 global rollout is expected to release in Q1 of 2022. Before the rollout, the company had already listed quite a few devices to be included in the first batch included in the Q1 2022 MIUI 13 update.

Devices that will get the MIUI update first:

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Redmi 10

Redmi 10 Prime

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Redmi Note 10 JE

This update, based on Android 12, comes with version number 12/21/27 and includes all the news of the new version of the Xiaomi software layer such as optimized performance, enhanced privacy, and new iOS-style widgets.

Another significant change for MIUI 13 is the availability of other devices. Xiaomi developed the MIUI 13 Pad, which is designed for tablets, despite having a modest number of models. It is specifically developed to work on big screens.

According to the company, over 3000 apps were already developed to support the feature. It will come with Pad-specific gestures such as dragging, pinch-to-resize, drag-and-drop, or opening an app directly into a small window.

In a recent post on Mi Community, Xiaomi detailed the MIUI 13 update roadmap outlining which Redmi and Mi smartphones/tablets will be eligible for the new update. As per the roadmap, the first set of MUI 13 builds will go live on the China Closed Beta branch from December 29, with Public Beta builds to follow suit next month. Meanwhile, the stable rollout is set to kick off from Q1 2022.