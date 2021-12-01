MIUI 13 rollout soon, these Xiaomi phones may get it

Xiaomi is about to rollout the MIUI 13 update for both Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones soon. The next version of Xiaomi's custom ROM is yet to be rolled out and, according to a report by Xiaomiui, it will be announced alongside a few smartphones from the company next month. Xiaomi is rumoured to host a launch event on December 13 where it is expected to unveil its next generation flagship smartphones, including Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X models.

Both these phones are tipped to run on the latest MIUI 13, which is surprisingly believed to be based on Android 11, instead of the recently rolled out Android 12. The phones are tipped to be running on V13.0.0.46.RLDMIXM internal beta build. Even though the Xiaomi 12 series smartphones will run on the old Android version out of the box, they should get an Android 12 update at some point soon.

The report also shared a list of devices that may be the first ones to receive the MIUI 13 update from Xiaomi and Redmi.

Mi Mix 4

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40

Mi 10S

Mi 11 Lite 5G

Out of these, the Mi 11 Ultra doesn't sell in India anymore. Some other Xiaomi smartphones like Mi 10 series, Xiaomi 11T range, Xiaomi Civi, Xiaomi Mix 4, Xiaomi Mix Fold, Xiaomi Pad 5 range, and Mi Note 10 series should also get the update. MIUI 13 will also be extended to Redmi smartphones like Redmi 9T, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 10X 5G, Redmi 10X Pro, Redmi 10, and Redmi 10 Prime.

The Redmi K30 series, Redmi K40 line up, Redmi Note 9 series, Redmi Note 10 series, and Redmi Note 11 series will also be eligible for the update. Xiaomi is yet to provide an official confirmation on this and all eyes will be on the December 13 event for further updates.

It's worth mentioning that most Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones in India have only recently started getting the MIUI 12.5 update. So, even if Xiaomi announces the MIUI 13 update, users in India may have to wait for a while to receive it.