MIUI 13 update: Here are the Xiaomi, Redmi phones that will get the new update in India

Xiaomi has finally announced its MIUI 13 operating system for Xiaomi and Redmi phones in India. Through a live stream on its social media handles, the company revealed the new MIUI with the claims of it being the best to date, thanks to improved performance, new design elements as well as several multi-tasking features. All this aside, there is one big change to MIUI this time - it will now let you remove unwanted system apps from your phone.

"Most of our pre-installed system apps can now be removed as per your own will," Xiaomi said while unveiling its MIUI 13 in the country. Since system apps have long plagued the storage and the notification section in Xiaomi phones, this will be a big update for all users on supported Xiaomi devices.

There are, of course, other improvements too. But before we have a look at those, here is the list of Xiaomi smartphones that are meant to get the new MIUI 13 soon.

MIUI 13 supported devices

The successor to MIUI 12.5 will be available for a range of Xiaomi and Redmi phones in the country. These include the top-of-the-line Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X and Mi 11 Lite, along with Xiaomi 11T Pro and Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G. Among the Redmi series, the MIUI 13 will be available on Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10, and Redmi 10 Prime.

Xiaomi says that the MIUI 13 will start rolling out within the first quarter of 2022. This means that the owners of the above-listed devices can expect to see the update by March this year.

MIUI 13 features

Now on to what the new operating system by Xiaomi brings to the table. The MIUI 13 comes with a new design for improved accessibility. This includes support for widgets, just what we saw with iOS 15, as well as a new Sidebar to grant access to up to 10 apps from a floating window on the side of the screen. It will also feature new live and static wallpapers as well as themes for Xiaomi smartphones.

To improve the performance of the OS, Xiaomi claims to have used an optimised file storage system that brings up efficiency by up to 60 per cent. It says that the MIUI 13 will retain the read and write speeds by as much as 95 per cent, even after long-term use.

The RAM efficiency is improved by new RAM optimisation, which closes RAM processes on its own when inactive. This in turn helps improve the efficiency of background processes by up to 40 per cent. In addition, Processor Priority Optimization(PPO) comes as a new feature of MIUI 13 that dynamically allocates system resources as per the smartphone usage. It prioritises the active app for processing, thus ensuring a smooth operation at fast speeds.

All the improvements are further complemented by a Smart Balance feature that takes care of the battery. It uses software algorithms to balance the performance and power consumption of the MIUI 13, thus increasing battery life.

It remains to be seen how effective MIUI 13 is once it reaches the Xiaomi devices in India. We will make sure to share our views on the same as and when the new Xiaomi OS arrives. So stay tuned to this space for more.