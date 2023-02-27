MIUI 14 announced globally: Check out features, eligible devices, and other details

Xiaomi unveiled its latest MIUI 14 skin alongside its latest flagship phones at the ongoing MWC 2023 event. The latest custom Android skin from Xiaomi ships with the new Xiaomi 13 series and the company has also confirmed the list of devices that will be getting the latest software update. While the flagship series comprises three phones, the brand has only introduced the Xiaomi 13 Pro model in India and the price for this will be officially revealed on February 28. Here is everything you need to know about MIUI 14 and its eligible devices.

MIUI 14: Eligible devices

According to the details shared by the company, some of the devices that will be getting MIUI 14 update in the first quarter of 2023 are Xiaomi 12T Pro, Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Lite, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11T, Mi 11, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Mi 11 Lite 5G, and Mi 11 Lite.

Some of the Redmi phones are also entitled to receive MIUI 14 and one of them is also the recently launched Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G phone. The list also includes Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10, and Redmi 10 5G.

MIUI 14: Top features

The latest MIUI 14 version offers the ability to share your photos and cloud subscription services with up to 9 people. One simply needs to create a family account to be able to share things with other people at a faster rate. The custom Android skin now automatically compresses apps that are not used much by users and one will also be able to turn off notifications for them.

One will also notice a duplicate file merger feature, which will help save storage space on your phone. The company is claiming that the new version is able to recognise and extract text from Gallery images in a better way. The privacy-conscious users can now relax as Xiaomi is claiming that it has improved privacy with end-to-end encryption and local on-data device processing of user data.

In terms of design, the MIUI 14 version adds customizable folders with larger icons and some new widget options are now available in several shapes as well as sizes. There is also a new control centre toggle that allows Xiaomi users to connect with other Xiaomi accessories (like TWS earbuds) in an easier way. Some internal changes have also been done, including kernel-level optimizations of how CPU and GPU function.