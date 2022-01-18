MobiKwik launches ‘ClickPay’ in collaboration with Bharat BillPay

Fintech major MobiKwik has launched ‘ClickPay’ in collaboration with NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. (NBBL). NPCI Bharat BillPay is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India.



Through ClickPay, customers can pay recurring online bills (such as mobile, gas, water, electricity, DTH, insurance, and loan EMIs) without the need to remember individual bill details and due dates.



Chandan Joshi, Co-Founder, and CEO, Consumer Payments, MobiKwik said, “Our partnership with NPCI Bharat BillPay is a testament to our commitment to providing best in class bill payment experience to our 120 million customers.”



Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO, NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd (NBBL) said, “We are glad to launch the ClickPay facility with MobiKwik. We believe this initiative will offer a memorable transaction experience to MobiKwik customers for all their bill payments backed up by enhanced convenience and safety.”



According to a joint statement issued by MobiKwik and Bharat BillPay, the new feature ClickPay is a two-step payment feature wherein the billers generate a unique payment link within the bill-pay message, allowing customers to make payments directly on the payment page.



MobiKwik received authorisation from the RBI to operate as a Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit in 2019.



MobiKwik is focused on providing the Indian middle-class population a simple and secure payment platform to make daily life payments, the company claimed.

