'Models are prone to errors': Google CEO Sundar Pichai warns against blind trust in AI

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has issued a warning about the risks of blindly trusting artificial intelligence (AI), urging users to approach AI-generated information with caution.

In an interview with the BBC, the Indian-American leader of Alphabet, Google's parent company, stressed that AI models are "prone to errors" and should be used alongside other reliable sources of information.

Advertisement

Pichai explained that while AI tools can be useful, especially for creative tasks, users must learn to "use these tools for what they're good at, and not blindly trust everything they say." He highlighted the importance of having a balanced information ecosystem, stating, "This is why people also use Google search, and we have other products that are more grounded in providing accurate information."

The CEO also expressed concern over the current AI investment boom, suggesting that while AI's growth has been "extraordinary," there is an element of "irrationality" driving the market.

Pichai cautioned that no company, including Google, would be immune to the potential bursting of the AI bubble. He likened the situation to the early days of the internet, noting that while excess investment was seen, the internet itself proved to be profoundly impactful. "I think no company is going to be immune, including us," Pichai said. "I expect AI to be the same. So I think it's both rational and there are elements of irrationality through a moment like this."

Advertisement

Despite these concerns, Pichai expressed confidence in Google's ability to weather any potential turbulence in the AI market. He pointed to the company's unique model, which includes ownership of its own technology stack, from chips to data to advanced AI models. This, he argued, places Google in a strong position to manage any challenges arising from the AI market's volatility.

In addition to its AI ventures, Google is expanding its footprint in the UK, with Pichai announcing a commitment of 5 billion pounds to infrastructure and research over the next two years. "We are committed to investing in the UK in a pretty significant way," Pichai said.