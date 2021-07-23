Molife Sense 510 smartwatch with calling feature launched in India, price starts at Rs 3999

Molife, India's homegrown Mobile and Lifestyle accessory brand, on Friday announced the launch of its latest Smartwatch Sense 510 in the wearables segment. The company notes that the Sense 510 will be the first made-in-India smartwatch with a calling feature that comes with a camera and media control feature with Dual Bluetooth calling function. The smartwatch will be available on Amazon.in as part of Amazon Prime Day sale 2021 and molifeworld.com from July 26, 2021, at midnight, 00:00 hours at an inaugural price of Rs 3999 for the first 5 days. The smartwatch will be priced at Rs 4499 post the inaugural offers and on other leading platforms as well. The Sense 510 is available in Black and Blue colour variants and comes with an extra set of straps in the box.

MoLife has previously launched the first three smartwatches in this series and is set to introduce Molife Sense 510 which is a lightweight smartwatch that comes with a 1.3-inch round screen IPS display, with contemporary features including IP68 water and dust resistant rating, up to 4 days working time with call feature enabled 7 sports fitness models, and unlimited cloud-based watch faces. In addition to this, the watch also has a camera/ media control feature. Other interesting features include dynamic heart rate, blood pressure and SpO2 monitor. The 'Sense 510' smartwatch comes with a 2Pin magnet cable and a user guide to understand the product and its features efficiently. The company notes that Sense 510 comes with a free watch Strap in a funky 'Rusty Orange' colour comes in the box to provide more options and flexibility.



Speaking about the launch, Deepesh Gupta, Managing Director at Molife said, "We are delighted to present our fourth smartwatch Sense 510 in our existing portfolio. This is the first-ever Made-In-India smartwatch with a calling feature and further enhances our vision towards the Make in India initiative and making the economy self-reliant. We have received a phenomenal response for the recently launched smartwatches and with our latest launch, expect to take the consumers' experience a notch higher. Our aim is to service consumers with the best in class products in the smart wearable category & will go forth bringing the latest innovation for them."



