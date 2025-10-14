Adani Enterprises, through its joint venture AdaniConneX, and Google have announced a partnership to develop the country's largest AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, alongside new green energy infrastructure to power it.

Google's AI hub is a multi-faceted investment of approximately $15 billion over five years (2026-2030). The initiative will include gigawatt-scale data centre operations supported by a robust subsea cable network and renewable energy systems to handle India's rapidly growing AI computing demand, the Adani group said in a statement. The project is being developed in collaboration with AdaniConneX and Airtel.

According to the statement, the new AI hub will feature purpose-built infrastructure designed to add significant compute capacity and advance the country's AI ecosystem. The development will also include co-investments in clean energy generation, transmission lines, and energy storage systems in Andhra Pradesh, strengthening both the regional grid and national sustainability goals.

"The Adani Group is proud to partner with Google on this historic project that will define the future of India's digital landscape," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. "This is more than just an investment in infrastructure. It is an investment in the soul of a rising nation. This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of nation-building and our commitment to empowering every Indian with the tools of the 21st century. Visakhapatnam is now set to become a global destination for technology, and we are thrilled to be the architects of this monumental journey."

Echoing this vision, Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said the initiative will create a foundation for India's AI-led transformation. "To unlock India's massive potential in the AI age, we are investing in the Google AI hub, which will provide the critical foundation to drive growth and enable businesses, researchers, and creators to build and scale with AI," Kurian said. "Working with Adani, we will bring our cutting-edge resources closer to communities and customers alike, and offer them the performance, security, and scalability to innovate and thrive on a global stage."

The partnership is expected to generate tens of thousands of jobs in technology, construction, and clean energy, while advancing India’s digital inclusion and AI capability.

In a post on X, Adani called the announcement a defining moment for the nation's tech ambitions. "A monumental day for India! Adani is proud to partner with @Google to build India's largest AI data centre campus — in Visakhapatnam — engineered specifically for the demands of artificial intelligence."

This facility, he added, will house the TPU and GPU-based compute power required for deep learning, neural network training, and large-scale AI model inference and create an ecosystem that accelerates AI-driven solutions for India's most critical sectors — from healthcare and agriculture to logistics and finance. "We are honoured to be building the engine to power India's AI revolution, providing the tools for our nation's brightest minds to solve complex challenges."



