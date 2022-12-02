‘More alive than it looks': Elon Musk announces new Twitter feature to show total views on every tweet

Twitter's top boss, Elon Musk has a new concern for the microblogging platform. On Thursday he tweeted that a lot of Twitter users read on the platform but never tweet or interact.

In a tweet, he said, "I meet so many people who read Twitter every day, but almost never tweet."

I meet so many people who read twitter every day, but almost never tweet.



If I may beg your indulgence, please add your voice to the public dialogue! December 1, 2022

Musk believes that the number of people using Twitter is very high but this number doesn't translate to people tweeting or reacting to others' tweets. He observed that Twitter has more lurkers than participants. In order to highlight the total number of readers on the post, Musk has decided to introduce a feature that lets you see the views on a tweet.

Twitter will start showing view count for all tweets, just as view count is shown for all videos. The system is far more alive than it would seem. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2022

This could potentially impact his upcoming $8 for verification subscription as lower engagement wouldn't interest users to go out of their way to get verified and pay for the subscription service.

This new feature would be similar to views that are shown on videos. This would give a fair idea about the reach of a tweet irrespective of the engagement it gets.

Twitter 'Verified' Relaunch

Twitter Blue is all set to launch today. In this version, Musk has assured more clarity and less possibility of impostors creating chaos, like the last time. He had tweeted earlier explaining the new colour-coding system for the verified ticks.

Musk, in his tweet, said, "Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates. Painful, but necessary."

In another tweet, he confirmed that individuals will continue to get a Blue checkmark.

He said, "All verified individual humans will have same blue check, as boundary of what constitutes “notable” is otherwise too subjective. Individuals can have secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an org if verified as such by that org. Longer explanation next week."

As per the world’s richest man’s previous tweets, the service will roll out in India as well and will be priced as per Price Purchase Parity (PPP). However, when it was launched in the U.S., the first time, some users received a prompt in India as well. Select users in India were asked to pay Rs 720, which is even more than $8.