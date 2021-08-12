More details about Moto Edge 20, Moto Edge 20 Fusion surface ahead of India launch

Motorola is all set to drop two new smartphones in the Indian market. The Lenovo-owned company will launch the Moto Edge 20 and the Moto Edge 20 Fusion in India on August 17. The Edge 20 series is a successor to the Edge+, which was launched by Motorola last year. The Edge 20 series was launched a couple of weeks ago in Europe. Motorola will launch two models under the Edge 20 series in India while in Europe, the company had launched three models including the Moto Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro and Edge 20 Lite.

The product page of the Motorola Edge 20 series has already gone live on Flipkart ahead of the August 17 launch. With the listing, Motorola has also confirmed some key specifications of the devices. Moto Edge 20 is going to be a game-changer in many ways. It will come with flagship-level features, but the reports say it won't be priced exorbitantly. As far as the design, Moto Edge 20 promises a fresh design that resembles the iPhone 12 series. The smartphone will have thin bezels around the corner and curved edges. The Edge 20 is also being touted as the slimmest 5G phone in India. So let us have a look at the specifications of the smartphones.

Moto Edge 20 Fusion, Moto Edge 20: Price and availability

The Moto Edge 20 Fusion and the Moto Edge 20 will be launched in India on August 17. The smartphones were launched globally. Motorola Edge 20 lite is priced at 349.99 Euros (roughly Rs 30, 895), Moto Edge 20 has been launched at 499.99 Euros. In India too, the smartphones could be priced around Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000.

Moto Edge 20 Fusion, Moto Edge 20: Specifications

The Moto Edge 20 and the Moto Edge 20 fusion will come with 6.7-inch Max Vision display. The Moto Edge 20 comes with a 144Hz AMOLED display with a high refresh rate and support for HDR10. The Edge 20 Fusion on the other hand will feature a 90Hz AMOLED display.

In terms of processor, the Moto Edge 20 series is powered by Snapdragon 778G coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The Edge 20 Fusion on the other hand will use a Mediatek Dimensity 800U. The smartphones will run on Android 11 out of the box.

The Edge 20 will feature a 108-megapixel primary camera along with a 16-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor.

The Edge 20 Fusion will also feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel primary sensor for selfies.