More Meta employees to lose jobs in the coming weeks, non-engineering roles to be impacted 

The layoff season is not over yet for the Facebook-owned social media company Meta. After firing over 11,000 employees in 2022, Meta is planning multiple rounds of layoffs over the next months. As per the Wall Street Journal report, the upcoming layoffs could match the 13 per cent job cut tally from last year. The report further mentions that the non-engineering roles will be impacted this time.

The report further notes that some wearable devices that were being developed by Reality Labs, Meta's hardware and metaverse division, will also be shut down. This suggests that Meta is moving away from popularizing virtual and augmented reality products in the near term, even though research in this area will continue in the long term.The first round of layoffs is expected to be announced next week, and the total number of cuts over the second quarter is not yet clear.

"We're continuing to look across the company, across both Family of Apps and Reality Labs, and really evaluate we are deploying our resources toward the highest leverage opportunities.This is going to result in us making some tough decisions to wind down projects in some places, to shift resources away from some teams," Meta Chief Financial Officer Susan Li said Thursday at the Morgan Stanley 2023 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

Previously, Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg said that 2023 will be year of efficiency. He also hinted that some projects at Meta will be shut down.

Earlier, WSJ reported that the Meta employees were rated poorly during their performance review. Meta gave around 10 per cent of employees a rating of "meets most", which is the second-lowest rating at the company. The lowest rating, "meets some", is not something that the company gives quite often. The ratings have apparently been given to incentivize high-quality work and long-term thinking, according to a company spokesperson.