More than 1000 Amazon India employees to be fired this month: here is what we know

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy confirmed upcoming layoffs last week. Jassy said that over 18,000 Amazon employees globally will be impacted by layoffs, which is to happen this month. Impacted employees will be communicated starting January 18, Jassy wrote in the official blogpost. Notably, in November, Amazon laid off some employees across Devices and Books businesses. A quick look at some of the key details we know about Amazon layoffs so far.

--While the tech giant hasn't revealed anything about the number of employees to be impacted in India, a media report suggests that around 1 per cent of Amazon employees working out of India will be impacted by the layoffs.

--1 per cent equals little more than 1000 employees. It is reported that people part of the human resource, Prime and tech teams will be among the most impacted ones. Some of the reports also suggest that the Marketplace and Devices teams could also be impacted by layoffs. Notably, Amazon India hasn't released any official statement on the upcoming layoffs neither has it shared details on a number of employees to be impacted.

--Globally, nearly 18000 employees will be impacted due to layoffs. Jassy in the blogpost wrote, "We plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles. Several teams are impacted; however, the majority of role eliminations are in our Amazon Stores and PXT organizations."

--The CEO revealed that Amazon will communicate with the impacted employees starting on January 18. Jassy highlighted that someone from the internal team leaked the information about layoffs and that's why he had to write the blog. "We typically wait to communicate about these outcomes until we can speak with the people who are directly impacted. However, because one of our teammates leaked this information externally, we decided it was better to share this news earlier so you can hear the details directly from me. We intend on communicating with impacted employees (or where applicable in Europe, with employee representative bodies) starting on January 18," Jassy wrote.

--The Amazon CEO promised severance pay, health benefits and other necessary support to impacted employees. "S-team and I are deeply aware that these role eliminations are difficult for people, and we don't take these decisions lightly or underestimate how much they might affect the lives of those who are impacted. We are working to support those who are affected and are providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support," Jassy wrote.

--In the blogpost, Jassy hinted at pausing hiring at Amazon. "Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so. These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure; however, I'm also optimistic that we'll be inventive, resourceful, and scrappy in this time when we're not hiring expansively and eliminating some roles," Jassy wrote.