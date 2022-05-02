More than 18 lakh Indian WhatsApp accounts were banned in March, but why?

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp has banned over 18 lakh accounts in India in March, as revealed by the latest report by the company. In compliance with the new IT Rules 2021, WhatsApp has released its tenth monthly report for the month of March 2022, dated between March 1 and March 31. This accounts from almost 8 lakh more accounts banned since February. In the previous month, WhatsApp banned around 10 lakh bad accounts in the country.

"In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we've published our report for the month of March 2022. This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp's own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform. As captured in the latest Monthly Report, WhatsApp banned over 1.8 million accounts in the month of March," a WhatsApp Spokesperson said.

These so-called "bad" accounts were possibly banned for being involved in harmful activities such as harassment, forwarding fake information, duping other users, and more. Over the last few years, the messaging platform has been taking many initiatives to combat the spread of false information or fake news on the platform. In the last one year, WhatsApp introduced several new features for limiting the spread of fake information on the platform including limiting forwarding messages, and more.

The company explains that it has built an abuse detection technology that operates at three stages of an account's lifestyle at registration, during messaging, and in response to negative feedback, which is sent in the form of user reports and blocks. "A team of analysts augments these systems to evaluate edge cases and help improve our effectiveness over time," the messaging platform noted in the release.

"WhatsApp is an industry leader in preventing abuse, among end-to-end encrypted messaging services. Over the years, we have consistently invested in Artificial Intelligence and other state-of-the-art technology, data scientists and experts, and in processes, in order to keep our users safe on our platform," the spokesperson said.

18 lakh accounts banned, but why?

WhatsApp usually bans accounts that do not abide by the app policies and guidelines. Accounts that spread false information, share suspicious links with users, or share unverified forwarded messages with their contacts are usually banned. Some of these banned WhatsApp accounts were also involved in scamming people in exchange for access to their bank account and personal information. If you are involved in any such activities, your WhatsApp account could be banned too.

