More Twitter engineers fired after they cribbed about Elon Musk in internal Slack channels

It appears the trust between Elon Musk and the remaining Twitter employees continues to erode. Earlier this week, Musk fired a Twitter engineer for fact-checking claims about the app running "super slow" in some countries. It now appears that the new Twitter owner has fired a dozen more for criticising him on social media platforms and Slack, a messenger designed for corporates. The latest round of firings comes nearly two weeks after Musk laid off half of Twitter's workforce.

As indicated by several posts on Twitter and reported by NBC news, roughly 20 employees lost jobs at Twitter in the last 48 hours for being critical of Musk's claims publicly and internally. A former Twitter engineer, Nickrw, took to the micro-blogging platform and said, "Looks like I just got fired for shitposting too". Prior to his firing, the ex-employee criticised Musk for his claims about the platform running slow in some countries and the company spending $400 per meal on the staff.

Screenshots of tweets by another laid-off Twitter employee, Sachee, have surfaced online. Although her account is now private, one of the screenshots of her tweet notes that she got fired for "shitposting". Her bio on Twitter reads, "tech lead/staff software eng at Twitter". Screenshots of fired employees' Slack conversations remain unavailable at this point.

To recall, the Tesla chief wrote on Twitter earlier this week that he's apologetic for the platform running super slow in many countries. Following the tweet, some engineers pointed out that Musk's claims are false and he does not fully understand technical issues. One of the discharged engineers was Eric Frohnhoefer, whose firing was announced by Musk publicly (now deleted).

Meanwhile, employees who got laid off in the last few hours are reportedly getting a vague email, which notes that they got fired because "their recent behaviour violated company policy". Musk has also tweeted about the development and said, "I would like to apologise for firing these geniuses. Their immense talent will no doubt be of great use elsewhere." In a separate tweet, he said that his other venture, Starlink, is rebuilding the internet and he knows "slightly more" than "some guy who wrote a code for a website".