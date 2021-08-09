Moto 360 Gen 3 smartwatch launched in India at Rs 19,990

After two years of its global debut, Moto 360 Gen 3 has finally been launched in India. The smartwatch had been first listed on Flipkart back in may but goes on sale starting now, at a price of Rs 19,990.

The new Moto 360 is available for purchase in three colour options - Phantom Black, Steel Grey and Rose Gold. All three variants have been priced the same. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 1500 off on the smartwatch to select bank cardholders.

As for the smartwatch, the Moto 360 (3rd Gen) comes as the successor to Moto 360 Gen 2 which was launched in 2016. At the time, Motorola was the official licensee of the product. The company lost interest in the segment soon after and sold the brand rights to eBuyNow, which then came up with the Moto 360 (3rd Gen) in 2019.

The latest iteration sports a design much like its predecessor, with the difference being that it now comes with two physical buttons instead of one. There is a 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels and a Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. Materials used in its making include stainless steel for the body and titanium screws for keeping it together. The smartwatch also features a scratch-resistant PVD coating on top of Steel Grey and Rose Gold variants, while the Phantom Black features a DLC coating.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 and features Google's Wear OS. There is 16GB RAM and 8GB internal storage on offer.

Moto 360 (3rd Gen) is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. For the former, it runs on phones with Android 6.0 (excluding Go edition) or higher, while the support for iOS is limited to iOS 12.0 or higher.

There is a 355mAh battery that powers the smartwatch and supports quick charge for a zero to 100 per cent charge in an hour. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC and GPS. , There is also a heart rate monitor, along with an accelerometer, gyroscope barometer and an ambient light sensor.