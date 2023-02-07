Moto E13 confirmed to launch in India on Feb 8, price may start at Rs 6,500

Motorola has announced the launch of a new smartphone, dubbed Moto E13, in India on February 8. The latest device is targeted towards entry-level smartphone users, and a leak suggests its starting price could be under Rs 7,000. Motorola has set up the phone's Flipkart page that reveals the Moto E13's specifications and design. The phone will come with up to 64GB storage and 4GB RAM. Motorola has also confirmed a separate storage variant with 2GB RAM.

Moto E13 specifications

The Flipkart page showcases a blue colour option, and the phone will house a single camera on the back. The front panel will have a waterdrop-style notch to hide the selfie camera, which is quite common among smartphones in the price range.

Both storage variants will come with an octa-core Unisoc T606 chipset paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Moto E13 will also support memory expansion of up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Customers will get three colour options: white, blue, and black. The Moto E13 features a 6.5-inch LCD display with support for Dolby Atmos audio for a rich viewing experience. It will be interesting to see if the phone has L1 or L2 widevine certification to allow apps to stream videos at higher resolution.

Motorola is flaunting the Moto E13's design, which is approximately 8.5mm thick. Many smartphones under the Rs 10,000 mark are bulky, but that's mainly because of a chunky battery unit. The Moto E13 will also come with a 5,000mAh battery. The camera setup includes a 13-megapixel on the back and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies. Other key features of the Moto E13 include a type-C port for charging, dual-band Wi-Fi, dual-SIM card support, Bluetooth 5,0, a 10W charger, and an IP52 water-repellent build.

Moto E13 will ship with Android 13 (Go edition), which is a toned-down version of Android 13. The OS is created for smartphones with modest specifications. Motorola will hope to gain an edge over rivals with this OS since most smartphones in this range are running Android 12, and in some cases, even Android 11.

Moto E13 price in India

As mentioned, the Moto E13 is designed for entry-level customers and the phone will positively be priced under Rs 10,000. Ahead of the launch, a tipster on Twitter (Debayan Roy aka Gadgetsdata) claims that the starting price of Moto could be between Rs 6,499 and Rs 6,999.