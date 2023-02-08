Moto E13 with 13MP camera launched in India, price starts at Rs 6,999

The Moto E13 has been launched in India as a budget offering. The phone is designed for entry-level customers who want to own a smartphone to mainly browse the web, use WhatsApp, and watch content. The Moto E13 is offered in two storage variants and three colour options. It also comes with a 13-megapixel camera on the back.

The Moto E13 ships with Android 13 (Go edition) out of the box. The Go edition is a lightweight version of the regular Android 13 OS designed for phones with low RAM capacity.

Moto E13 price in India

The Moto E13 comes in two storage variants. Both storage options are available in three colours.

The base storage variant with 2GB RAM and 64GB storage carries a price tag of Rs 6,999 and the 4GB RAM variant with the same storage is priced at Rs 7,999. The phone will be up for grabs via Flipkart and Moto stores. The company says existing and new consumers who opt to use the Jio network within 15 days of purchasing will receive Rs 700 FLAT cashback. The exact method to avail of the offer remains unclear but the money will be transferred back to the bank account, the company claims.

Moto E13 specifications

To keep the pricing aggressive, the Moto E13 comes with modest specifications. But the phone is IP52-rated for dust and water resistance, which is a good addition at this price point.

Apart from that, the Moto E13 features a fairly big 6.5-inch IPS LCD display and Dolby-enabled speakers. It is not the lightest phone in the segment and weighs 180 grams. Motorola still clarifies that the Moto E13 is lighter than many rivals in this range. Some of the popular devices in this segment are Samsung Galaxy A03 (211 grams), Realme C30 (182 grams), and Infinix Note 12i (198 grams).

Users can use dual SIM cards, and there's an extra slot for a microSD card to expand storage by up to 1TB. The Moto E13 comes with an octa-core Unisic T606 chipset paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The back has a single 13-megapixel camera, which is capable of recording Full-HD videos. The camera module includes an additional cutout for the LED flash. However, the cutout gives the impression of an additional camera sensor on the back. The front panel has a 5-megapixel snapper inside the waterdrop-style notch.

A closer look at the specifications reveals that the Moto E13 comes with loads of camera features also available on its relatively more expensive Moto G-series smartphones. The camera app comes with modes such as portrait, AI colours, face beauty, auto smile capture, HDR, assistive grid, and more.

The Moto E13 does not support 5G connectivity, but there's support for 4G and dual-band Wi-Fi. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Type-C port. The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery and it supports 10W charging. Motorola has included a 10W charger in the box.