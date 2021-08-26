Moto E20 may be Motorola's next budget phone under Rs 10,000

Motorola is rumoured to launch two new budget phones in the market. As per are reports, Motorola is working on Moto E20 and the Moto E30. Both smartphones are expected to be budget offerings and may not cost more than Rs 10,000. Tipster Evan Blass shared the renders of the upcoming Moto E20 and also revealed some key specifications of the device. Apart from the Moto E20, Blass also hinted that the smartphone which has been codenamed Cyprus could be the new Moto E30.

Motorola had previously launched a couple of budget smartphones in India including the Moto G10, Moto G9 Power, Moto E7 and more. Motorola has not revealed anything about the upcoming budget phones yet.

As per tipster Evan Blass, Moto E20 has been codenamed Aruba and carried the model number XT2155-1. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display. Blass did not reveal any details about the processor of the smartphone but said that it is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor. He confirmed that the processor is definitely not by Qualcomm.

The processor will be supported by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage with an option to expand it using a microSD card. The Moto E20 will run on Android 11 out of the box. In terms of battery, the smartphone is expected to house a 4000mAh battery.

In the camera department, the Moto E20 is expected to feature a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual-camera system. On the front, the smartphone is expected to come with a 5-megapixel camera for selfies.

As far as the design of the smartphone is concerned, the Moto E20 was seen in teal blue colour. The Moto E20 features an oval-shaped camera island at the rear which houses two camera sensors and led flashlights. The rear panel has a honeycomb texture with a Motorola logo emblazoned at the centre. The logo could most likely double up as a fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone features a water-drop notch display with thin bezels around the corner and thick chin. The bottom of the E20 has a USB Type-C charging port and speaker grilles and the headphone jack is at the top. There are three buttons on the right side of the smartphone to power the screen and control the volumes.