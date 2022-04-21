Moto E32 renders, specifications leak ahead of launch

Motorola is on a launching spree. The company is believed to launch around 20 phones in 2022. Motorola recently added two new phones to its G series including the G22 and G52 in India and other countries. Now the company is looking to expand its E series. The renders and specifications of the Moto E32 have been leaked ahead of the launch. Apart from the Moto E32, the company is also gearing up to launch the Motorola Edge 30.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, along with Bestopedia has shared the first renders of the Moto E32. In terms of design, the Moto E32 looks similar to the Moto G22. It features a textured rear panel and a rectangular camera island on the rear. The module houses three camera sensors along with an LED flashlight. At the front, the display features a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, and has thin bezels but a thicker chin. There could be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner too, but the renders do not reveal that. The volume rocker and the power button is positioned on the right side of the device. The USB Type C port and the speaker grille is placed at the bottom.

Moto E32: Expected specs

As per the tipster, the Moto E32 features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ resolution. The phone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 with a 12 nm architecture. The smartphone is expected to run Android 12 outside of the box. The Moto E32 may house a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

In the camera department, Moto E32 may come with a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide snapper, and a 2-megapixel macro or depth sensor. The phone has appeared on a bunch of certification websites, so the launch of the smartphone could be imminent. If the phone is made official in the European market, it will most likely make its way to the Indian market as well considering Motorola is bringing all the phones that were released in Europe to India in the recent past.

Apart from the Moto E32, the Motorola Edge 30 too seems to be on its way. Motorola Edge 30 is speculated to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 plus processor, the display will likely support 144Hz refresh rate and a lot more can be expected. Edge 30 will be a successor to the Edge 20, which was launched along with the Edge 20 Pro.