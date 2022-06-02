Moto E32s launched in India with MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, 5000 mAh battery: Price, specifications

Moto E32s launched in India today is a new smartphone under Rs 10,000. The budget smartphone was launched last month in Europe and comes with a MediaTek chipset under the hood. The Moto E32s will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Reliance Digital and JioMart and JioMart Digital stores.

The Moto E32s has been launched in India for Rs 9,299. However, as part of the introductory offer, the Moto E32s price in India is set at Rs 8,999. For the price, users get 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is also a 4GB + 64GB variant, which is priced at Rs 9,999. The budget smartphone will go on sale starting June 6 via Flipkart.

Moto E32s specifications

The Moto E32s comes with a polycarbonate back sporting a PMMA finish. The phone also has an IP52 rating for splash resistance. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution. There is a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera. The phone also supports a 90Hz refresh rate.

On the back, the Moto E32s has a triple-camera setup. The device has a 16MP main camera sensor along with two 2MP sensors for depth mapping and macro photography. The phone also comes with an 8MP front camera housed inside the hole-punch cutout.

There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone also comes with AI face unlock.

Motorola has packed a 5000 mAh battery in the device. There is support for 15W fast charging out of the box. Under the hood, the phone also features a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. It has up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device supports storage expansion via a microSD slot. Users can expand the memory up to 1TB using a microSD card.

The phone comes in two colours - Slate Grey and Misty Silver. It runs Android 12-based MyUX out of the box. The phone weighs 185 grams and is 8.49mm thin.