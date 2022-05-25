Moto E32s launched with MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, 5000 mAh battery: Price, specifications

Motorola has launched a new budget smartphone. The Moto E32s is the latest offering from the Lenovo-owned company. Motorola has confirmed the Moto E32s India launch date, which is May 27. The Indian variant will pack the same specifications found in the European model.

The Moto E32s features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. The phone's screen has an HD+ resolution. It also brings support for a 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the phone has a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. There is a 5000 mAh battery packed inside. The phone also supports 18W fast charging out of the box. Motorola has launched the phone with Android 12 out of the box. It will have a layer of MyUX on top of Android.

The device has a triple-camera setup on the back. It has a 16MP main camera sensor along with two 2MP sensors for depth mapping and macro photography. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8MP front camera sensor.

For biometrics, there is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and AI Face Unlock. The 4G smartphone supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

In terms of pricing, the Moto E32s price starts at EUR 149 (roughly Rs 12,400). The phone comes in two colours - Misty Silver and Slate Grey.

The India variant could be priced slightly lower. The company will announce the Moto E32s price in India and availability details at the event on May 27. We can expect the Moto E32s to be priced under Rs 11,000. It will compete against the likes of Redmi 10, Realme C25Y, and other smartphones in the price range.