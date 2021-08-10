Moto Edge 20 Fusion, Moto Edge 20 to launch in India on August 17

Motorola is all set to launch Moto Edge 20 series in India soon. The Lenovo-owned company will launch the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Edge 20 on August 17. The product page of the two phones had already gone live on Flipkart. Motorola had made the Edge 20 series official globally a couple of weeks ago and had launched three phones under the Edge 20 series. However, in India, Motorola will only launch two models including the Moto Edge 20 and the Moto Edge 20 Fusion, which could be the rebranded Moto Edge 20 Lite.

Motorola Edge 20 series is a successor to the Edge series, which was launched last year. Although it is being touted as the next flagship series by Motorola, it would not be priced as high as most flagships are. The Edge 20 will feature a design similar to the iPhone 12. The pictures reveal that the smartphone will have thin bezels around the corner and curved edges. The Edge 20 is also being touted as the slimmest 5G phone in India. So let us have a look at the specifications of the smartphones.

Moto Edge 20 Fusion, Moto Edge 20: Price and availability

The Moto Edge 20 Fusion and the Moto Edge 20 will be launched in India on August 17. The smartphones were launched globally. Motorola Edge 20 lite is priced at 349.99 Euros (roughly Rs 30, 895), Moto Edge 20 has been launched at 499.99 Euros. In India too, the smartphones could be priced around Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000.

Moto Edge 20 Fusion, Moto Edge 20: Specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, both the Moto Edge 20 Pro and the Moto Edge 20 feature a big 6.7-inch Max Vision display with OLED technology. The Moto Edge 20 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 870 5G processor coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage whereas the Moto Edge 20 is powered by the Snapdragon 778 5G processor coupled with 8GB of RAM 256 GB of built-in storage.

The cheaper Moto Edge 20 Lite also features a 6.7-inch Max Vision display, but it is powered by a MediaTek chipset coupled with 8 GB of RAM.

In the camera department, Edge 20 Pro features Motorola's first-ever periscope style telephoto lens. It comes with a 108-megapixel main camera with a macro and ultra-wide lens. The Edge 20 and the Edge 20 lite also feature 108-megapixel primary camera sensors



