Moto Edge 20, Moto Edge 20 Fusion India launch today: Expected price, specifications and more

Motorola is all set to launch the Moto Edge 20 series in India today. The Lenovo-owned company will finally lift the veil off the Moto Edge 20 and the Moto Edge 20 weeks after their global launch. Motorola had launched three models under the Moto Edge 20 series such as the Moto Edge 20, Moto Edge 20 Lite and Moto Edge 20 Pro. However, in India, the company will launch only two models in India. Months before, Motorola officiated the launch Moto Edge 20 series, several reports had leaked the design of the smartphone.

The Moto Edge 20 Fusion had also appeared on a Geekbench listing ahead of the launch. The listing revealed scored 564 points in the single-core tests and 1,624 points in the multi-core tests. Notably, the higher the score, the better the processors perform at multi-tasking. It has not been revealed whether Motorola will launch the Edge 20 Fusion in two variants, but the listing had scared the scores of the 6GB variant. Nothing about the Moto Edge 20 was revealed. But from what is being touted, the smartphone can very well be regarded as the premium range disrupter. Motorola may bring the top-end features of a flagship device to a mid-range smartphone with the Moto Edge 20. So let us have a look at the price and specifications of the device.

Moto Edge 20, Moto Edge 20 Fusion: Price and availability

Motorola has so far only teased the designs of its upcoming smartphones the Moto Edge 20 and the Moto Edge 20 Fusion but nothing has been officially revealed about the India pricing. However, a tipster, who goes by the name Debayan Roy, has shared the complete price list of the Motorola Edge 20 series in India. In a tweet, Roy revealed that Moto Edge 20 Fusion will be available in two RAM configurations including a 6GB+128GB variant along with an 8GB+128GB variant. The 6GB variant will be priced at Rs 21,499 whereas the 8GB variant is priced at Rs 23,999. The Motorola Edge 20 on the other hand will be available in a single 8GB+128GB variant which would be priced at Rs 29,999.. This information should be taken with a pinch of salt until Motorola makes things official.

Moto Edge 20, Moto Edge 20 Fusion: Specifications

The Moto Edge 20 and the Moto Edge 20 fusion is expected to come with a 6.7-inch Max Vision display. The Moto Edge 20 comes with a 144Hz AMOLED display with a high refresh rate and support for HDR10. The Edge 20 Fusion on the other hand comes with a 90Hz AMOLED display.

While most specs are the same in the two smartphones, they are powered by different chipsets. The Moto Edge 20 is powered by Snapdragon 778G coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The Edge 20 Fusion on the other hand will use a Mediatek Dimensity 800U. The smartphones will run on Android 11 out of the box.

The Edge 20 will feature a 108-megapixel primary camera along with a 16-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor.