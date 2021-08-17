Moto Edge 20, Moto Edge 20 Fusion launched in India: Price, specifications and everything you need to know

Motorola has launched two solid phones in India. After a series of leaks and rumours, Motorola has finally taken the cover off Moto Edge 20 and the Moto Edge 20 Fusion. The Lenovo-owned company had made the Moto Edge 20 series official in the European market a month ago. Motorola had launched three models in the European market such as the Moto Edge 20, Moto Edge 20 Lite and Moto Edge 20 Pro. In India, the Moto Edge 20 Lite has been launched as Moto Edge 20 Fusion and Motorola has skipped the Moto Edge 20 Pro.

The Moto Edge 20 Fusion is being looked upon as the new mid-range king because it has a lot to offer at what it costs. Similarly, the Moto Edge 20, which is the thinnest and lightest 5G phone in India, can give the high-end flagship devices a run for their money. Moto Edge 20 Fusion will lock horns with some popular mid-rangers including OnePlus Nord CE, Samsung M42, Mi 10i and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The Edge 20 on the other hand will take on OnePlus Nord 2, Vivo V21 and the Oppo Reno 6 and many others. The new devices come with powerful cameras and slim profiles, unlike previously launched Motorola phones.

Moto Edge 20, Moto Edge 20 Fusion specifications

Display: Moto Edge 20 features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Moto Edge 20 Fusion comes with a 6.7-inch Max Vision HDR10+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Processor: Moto Edge is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. The Moto Edge 20 Fusion is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U.

RAM: Moto Edge 20 comes in a single 8GB RAM variant while the Moto Edge 20 Fusion comes in two RAM variants including the 6GB and the 8GB RAM variants

Storage: Both smartphones come with 128GB internal storage, which can be expandable using a microSD card.

Rear Cameras: Moto Edge 20 features a 108-megapixel primary sensor, with a telephoto lens and 30x digital zoom. Moto Edge 20 Fusion also features a 108-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and macro sensor.

Front Camera: Both smartphones come with a 32-megapixel camera on the front.

Operating System: The Moto Edge 20 and the Moto Edge 20 Fusion runs on Android 11 out of the box.

Moto Edge 20, Moto Edge 20 Fusion: Price in India

The Moto Edge 20 is available in India for Rs 29,999 for the lone 8GB variant. The Moto Edge 2 Fusion, on the other hand, can be bought at Rs 21, 499 for the 6GB variant and Rs 22,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. The Moto Edge 20 comes in two colours including Frosted Pearl and Frosted Emerald and the Moto Edge 20 Fusion also comes in two colours including Electric Graphite and Cyber Teal.