Moto Edge 20, Moto Edge 20 Fusion price leaked online ahead of India launch

Motorola is just a few days away from launching two new smartphones in India. The Lenovo-owned company is all set to unveil the Motorola Edge 20 and the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion on August 17. The product page of the upcoming Motorola series has already gone live on Flipkart and the company has teased the key specifications of the devices. However, ahead of the big launch, a tipster has leaked the India pricing of the Motorola Edge 20 devices and it is nothing like you had expected.

Tipster Debayan Roy has shared the complete price list of the Motorola Edge 20 series in India. In a tweet, Roy revealed that Moto Edge 20 Fusion will be available in two RAM configurations including a 6GB+128GB variant along with an 8GB+128GB variant. The 6GB variant will be priced at Rs 21,499 whereas the 8GB variant is priced at Rs 23,999. The Motorola Edge 20 on the other hand will be available in a single 8GB+128GB variant, which would be priced at Rs 29,999. While the information seems fairly accurate, we will have to take it with a pinch of salt until Motorola makes it official. The price in India seems to be way lesser than the global price of the Moto Edge 20.

If we look at the global price of the Moto Edge was launched at 499.99 Euros (Rs 40,000 approximately) whereas the Moto Edge 20 Lite, which could be the rebranded Moto Edge 20 Fusion was launched at at 349.99 Euros (roughly Rs 30, 895). Now this was the price, now let us have a look at the specifications of the Moto Edge 20 and the Moto Edge 20 Fusion.

Moto Edge 20, Moto Edge 20 Fusion: Specifications

The Moto Edge 20 and the Moto Edge 20 fusion will feature a 6.7-inch Max Vision display. The Moto Edge 20 comes with a 144Hz AMOLED display with a high refresh rate and support for HDR10. The Edge 20 Fusion on the other hand comes with a 90Hz AMOLED display.

While most specs are the same in the two smartphones, they are powered by different chipsets. The Moto Edge 20 series is powered by Snapdragon 778G coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The Edge 20 Fusion on the other hand will use a Mediatek Dimensity 800U. The smartphones will run on Android 11 out of the box.

The Edge 20 will feature a 108-megapixel primary camera along with a 16-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor.