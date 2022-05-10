Moto Edge 30 India price leaked ahead of official launch

Moto Edge 30 price in India has leaked online. The new Motorola smartphone is set to launch in India on May 12. The Edge 30 has already launched in select international markets and will launch with the same specifications in India.

Motorola will announce the Moto Edge 30 India pricing and availability details at the launch event on May 12. A couple of days ahead of the launch, a new leak has revealed the device's alleged pricing. Tipster Abhishek Yadav claims that the Moto Edge 30 5G price in India will be set at Rs 27,999. The company will also announce a launch offer, which will give customers a Rs 2,000 discount or cashback on bank cards. This will bring the effective price down to Rs 25,999.

If the leaked price is true, the Moto Edge 30 will compete against the likes of the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, iQOO 7, OnePlus Nord 2 and a bunch of other smartphones under Rs 30,000. We will advise our readers to take the leaked price with a pinch of salt until officially confirmed.

Moto Edge 30 specifications

The Edge 30 features a 6.5-inch pOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. It comes with support for a 144Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The phone also features a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 32MP front camera.

On the back, there is a triple-camera setup on the back. The device has a 50MP main camera sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Under the hood, there is a 4020 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging out of the box. The device is 6.79mm thick, which Motorola claims is the world's thinnest 5G smartphone.

The Edge 30 draws power from a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC under the hood. The global variant comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs Android 12 out of the box and has a layer of MyUX on top. The phone is also assured to get two major Android updates along with three years of security support.

Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E.