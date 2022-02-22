Moto Edge 30 Pro India price leaked, might be the cheapest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone

Motorola is tipped to launch the Moto Edge 30 Pro globally on February 24. The company is also expected to bring the device to the Indian market on the same day. The rumour mill has so far suggested that this will be a rebranded version of the Moto Edge X30 that was launched in China back in December 2021. Now, the India price of the alleged Moto Edge 30 Pro smartphone has leaked online, which suggests that this might be the most affordable phone in India to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.



Tipster Yogesh Brar has claimed that the upcoming Moto Edge phone from Motorola will be priced at Rs 49,999 in India. However, the price of the box will be Rs 55,999. The cited source also asserts that there will be a discount offer of Rs 5,000, which will bring down the price to Rs 44,999. This will reportedly be an early bird offer, which will likely be available for a limited time period.

Brar also claims that this will be the cheapest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphone in the country. Devices like the OnePlus 10 Pro, Xiaomi 12 and iQOO 9 Pro are yet to launch in India, but these devices could also be priced aggressively and are expected to give stiff competition to the Moto Edge 30 Pro.

The Moto Edge X30, which will reportedly launch globally with Moto Edge 30 Pro badge, is selling in China for CNY 3,199 (around Rs 38,000 in India). This suggests that the company could offer the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone at a more affordable to users. This one too packs the same Snapdragon chip. The leaks have also suggested that the upcoming Motorola phone will have specifications similar to the Edge X30.

The device could arrive with a 6.7-inch OLED display with support for a 144Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. It will likely ship with Android 12 OS out of the box. It is expected to feature stereo speakers as well as a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, there could be a typical 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging. For photography, it is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is said to sport a 60-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies.

It is important to note that Motorola hasn't yet confirmed the global or India launch date of the Moto Edge 30 Pro. But, the company is soon expected to announce the same.