Moto Edge 30 Pro renders, specifications leak ahead of global launch

Motorola's upcoming flagship device, Moto Edge 30 Pro could soon arrive in the international markets. The Moto Edge 30 Pro is being touted as the rebranded version of the Moto Edge X30, which was launched in China. It has not been confirmed by Motorola yet whether the smartphone is rebranded X30 or not. Speculations are rife that there would be several phones under the Edge 30 series but the Edge X30 would be rebranded as Moto Edge 30 Pro.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore via MySmartPrice has now shared the leaks and design of the upcoming Moto Edge 30 Pro. Along with the design, the specifications of the Motorola flagship phone have also been revealed. The global variant of Edge X30 is said to be slightly different from what was launched in China. One major difference could be seen in the fingerprint sensor, the global variant could come with an in-display fingerprint sensor whereas the China version comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Motorola logo is not placed in the middle of the rear panel, unlike all other Motorola phones, it is placed at the bottom left corner of the device. There is an oval-shaped camera island that houses three camera sensors and an LED flashlight. The display has very narrow bezels and even the chin is relatively slimmer. There is a punch-hole cutout at the top center of the display for the selfie camera. The power button and the volume buttons are on the right side of the frame.

Moto Edge X30: Specifications

Moto Edge X30 features a 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and comes with a high refresh rate of 144Hz and a touch sampling rate of 576Hz. The display also supports the DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+. The display has a punch-hole cutout and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The EdgeX30 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Moto Edge X30 runs on Android 12 OS with MyUI 3.0 clean stock UI on top.

Moto Edge X30 features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a dual 50MP primary OV50A40 sensor along with a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP third-sensor. On the front, there is a 60-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging.



ALSO READ: | Panasonic giving engineers option to choose 4-day work week, will also overhaul appraisals