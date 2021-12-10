Moto Edge X30 is the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphone: Key specs, features, and expected India price

Motorola has unveiled the Moto Edge X30 with the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. With the debut of Moto Edge X30, the company became the first to launch a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered device. The smartphone is made available in two versions - a standard Edge X30 and a Special Edition Edge X30. Both the devices have nearly identical specs, but they differ in terms of front camera implications. While the standard variant gets a punch-hole camera on the front, the special edition has an under-display front shooter.

The Moto Edge X30 sports a 6.7-inch OLED panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It is offered with up to 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of onboard storage. As for the cameras, it has a 50-megapixel primary sensor on the rear and a 60-megapixel shooter for selfies. A 5000mAh battery with 68W charging powers it. The Motorola Edge X30 has been made available for a starting price of CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs 38,000).

Moto Edge X30: Key specs and features

Dimensions and weight: The Moto Edge X30 measures 163.6 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm and weighs 194 grams.

Display: The Moto Edge X30 features a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel. It has a 144Hz refresh rate and is HDR 10+ certified.

Processor: The Moto Edge X30 is the first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It is the first Qualcomm processor to be based on a 4nm manufacturing process and clocked at 3GHz. As per Qualcomm, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 offers up to 20 per cent faster CPU performance, and 30 per cent increased efficiency than the Snapdragon 888 chipset.

RAM: The Moto Edge X30 is offered in a single 8GB and 12GB RAM model.

Storage: It has 128GB and 256GB storage models.

Rear camera: The Moto Edge X30 sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel OmniVision's OV50A40 camera, a 50-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Front camera: There's a higher resolution 60-megapixel sensor for selfies on the front.

Battery: The 5000mAh battery gets support for 68W charging.

Software: The Moto Edge X30 runs Android 12 out of the box.

Connectivity and security: It supports 5G, GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C port and more. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Colours: The Moto Edge X30 is available in Phantom Black and Glacier Blue colour options.

Moto Edge X30 India price (expected)

The Moto Edge X30 has been launched in China. The smartphone is available in three variants. The base variant of Moto Edge X30 with 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 38,000). The middle variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage goes for CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,400) and the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage come in at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,800).

On the other hand, Moto Edge X30 Special Edition is available for CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,600) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration.

We can expect Motorola to launch the Moto Edge X30 to launch in India at around these prices.