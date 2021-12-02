Moto Edge X30 launch soon: Specs, features, India price, and all that we know so far

The race to be the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphone began soon after the launch of Qualcomm's flagship chipset on Tuesday. While most manufacturers confirmed to bring 8 Gen 1 chipsets to their smartphones in the near future. Motorola went out and announced the launch of the Moto Edge X30 on December 9, which will be the first smartphone to feature the 8 Gen 1 chipset. Motorola released a poster on Weibo to tease the launch of Moto Edge 30X. The poster showcases the 8 Gen 1 chipset, thus confirming its inclusion.

Leaks suggest that Moto Edge X30 may feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 144Hz high refresh rate. It may get 50-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 60-megapixel shooter for selfies. Along with this, Moto Edge X could get a 5000mAh battery with 68W charging support. While that was a brief introduction to the Moto Edge X30, we have more details to share with you, so let's get started.

Moto Edge X30: Specs and features

--If you can remember, Mi 11 was the first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset. Unlike last year, Motorola has taken the lead confirming that it will be the first to bring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered smartphone. The confirmation came from Motorola in a Weibo post. Moto Edge X30 will launch on December 9 at 7:30 pm CST Asia (5 pm IST).

--A few days ago, Lenovo's General Manager teased a device on Weibo. The post was allegedly made through Moto Edge X30. It is said that the Moto Edge X30 moniker will be limited to China. While the same device will be called Motorola Edge 30 worldwide. He said that the smartphone has dual side Gorilla Glass and feels cool in hand in his post. He adds that the chipset will have powerful cores and will offer great performance.

--91mobiles revealed the design of the Motorola Edge X30 (Motorola Edge X30 Ultra) in a previous leak. The smartphone appears to feature an oval-shaped camera module on the rear with triple rear cameras and an LED flash. The rest of the panel is plain beside the Motorola logo. There's a centred punch hole camera on the front.

--The power button is on the left, while the volume rocker is placed to the right. The USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and microphone are placed at the bottom. The Moto Edge X30 may get an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication.

--Earlier last month, complete specs of Moto Edge X30 (aka Motorola Edge 30 Ultra) leaked. As per the which, Moto Edge X30 will sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with 144Hz. It will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The chipset was unveiled at an event on Tuesday (November 30).

--The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor is Qualcomm's first chipset based on a 4nm manufacturing process. The chipset still relies on a three cluster design in which the main core is clocked at 3.0 GHz. Among the other seven cores, three performance cores run at 2.5 GHz and the remaining efficiency cores are clocked at 1.8GHz. Qualcomm claims up to 20 per cent faster CPU performance and 30 per cent increased efficiency than the Snapdragon 888 chipset.

--Apart from this, Moto Edge X30 is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. While on the front, it may get a 60-megapixel shooter for selfies.

--The Motorola Edge X30 may get a 5000mAh battery with support for 68.2 W fast charging.

Moto Edge X30 launch date and India price

The Moto Edge X30 will be launched on December 9 at 7:30 pm CST Asia (5 pm IST). Currently, there's no information about the pricing of this smartphone. But it's easy to assume that Moto Edge X30 is a premium offering that may be priced over Rs 50,000 in the country.