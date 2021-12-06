Moto Edge X30 launch: Specs, features, and all that we know so far about the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone

Motorola is gearing up for the launch of Moto Edge X30. The smartphone will be the first to be powered by the latest 8 Gen 1 chipset when it arrives on December 9. Motorola has already revealed a lot of details via teasers. As per this, the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup and a centred punch-hole camera for selfies. The setup will include two 50-megapixel wide and ultrawide sensors and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. While on the front, it will hold a 60-megapixel shooter for selfies.

You can check all mobile deals here

Along with that, Moto X30 will sport a 144Hz high refresh rate panel with HDR 10+ and 10-bit colours. As per a GeekBench listing, Moto Edge X30 will get up to 12GB of RAM. It is also confirmed that Moto Edge X30 will sport a 5000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging. While that was a brief introduction to the Moto Edge X30, we have more details to share with you, so let's get started.

Moto Edge X30: Specs and features

--Motorola Edge X30 is set to be the first smartphone to ship with Qualcomm's flagship 8 Gen 1 chipset. The company has set the launch date for December 9. Ahead of the launch, the design and key specs of the Moto Edge X30 have been revealed. One of the posters also gives us a peek at the upcoming smartphone's design.

--In the poster, Moto Edge X30 can be seen featuring a rounded rectangle-shaped camera module, which houses a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash. Whereas on the front, it has a centred punch-hole camera for selfies. The design on the poster seems to be similar to what we had seen on the renders aired online.

--Besides this, Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo China's mobile division, shared a live image of the Moto Edge X30. The picture only showcases the front panel of this device, where it can be seen featuring a centred punch-hole camera with minimal bezels.

Moto Edge X30 teased

--The upcoming Moto Edge X30 will be a premium offering from the brand. It will sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's newly launched 8 Gen 1 chipset. It is Qualcomm's first chipset based on a 4nm manufacturing process. The chipset still relies on a three cluster design in which the main core is clocked at 3.0 GHz. As per Qualcomm, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 offers up to 20 per cent faster CPU performance, and 30 per cent increased efficiency than the Snapdragon 888 chipset.

--The Moto Edge X30 was also spotted on GeekBench. The listing dated December 5 2021, reveals that Moto Edge X30 will get up to 12GB RAM and run Android 12 OS. The device managed a score of 6348 and 13144 in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

--The Moto Edge X30 will sport a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel depth camera. Interestingly, the smartphone will sport a 60-megapixel shooter for selfies. The front shooter is supposed to bring support for 4K 60FPS videos.

--The Moto Edge X30 will be powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging. It will also bring NFC support that was missing from the past Moto flagships. Other than this, we may see an in-display fingerprint scanner on this device.

Moto Edge X30 launch and India price

The Moto Edge X30 is set to launch on December 9 at 7:30 pm CST Asia (5 pm IST). The upcoming launch will be China-specific. As far as the global launch is concerned, it may take place early in 2022. Currently, there's no information about the pricing of this smartphone. However, considering the premium nature of Moto Edge X30, it can be priced over Rs 50,000 in the country.