Moto Edge X30 Pro design leaked ahead of August 2 launch

Motorola is all set to drop a bunch of premium phones in the market. Along with the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola is also expected to unveil the Moto Edge X30 Pro. Both the phones are slated to release on August 2 in China. Ahead of launch, the design of the Moto Edge X30 Pro has been leaked online. Although the launch has been limited to China for now, the phone will be launched with a different name in the global market. It could be known as the Moto Edge 30 Ultra or Moto Frontier.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has posted a few images of the Edge X30 Pro. The smartphone is seen with triple camera sensors at the rear inside a square-shaped camera module. There is one large sensor along with medium sized sensors. The camera module is also home to the LED flash light. The back panel features a curved design, it seems to have a sandstone-like finish. The power buttons and volume rockers are placed on the right side of the device.

Moving to the front, the display features very thin bezels around the corners. It also has a tiny punch-hoil cutout that is positioned at the top center of the device. Overall, the design looks very premium. Motorola is believed to make the phone available in two colours including the black and white. Previously, a white coloured variant of the phone was leaked online.

Moto Edge X30 Pro is expected to be priced under EUR 999, which is approximately Rs 71,900 in India. There has been no information about the global launch of the smartphone as of now.

Moto X30 Pro is expected to feature 6.73-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate. It will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset to run the show. The phone is expect/ed to be powered by 4,500mAh battery with 125W charging support powers the package. It packs 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and boots Android 12-based MyUX out of the box.