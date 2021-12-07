Moto Edge X30 to be launched with 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Motorola is all set to launch Moto Edge X30 in China on December 9. Moto Edge X30 will be unveiled as the company's first smartphone to come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Motorola has confirmed launching the smartphone in China and shared teasers about the phone which reveals its battery specs, camera design and other important details.

A Motorola executive had shared a video from the production line that confirms some key specifications of the smartphone. The Moto Edge X 30 had also appeared on Geekbench. The smartphone is expected to be launched as Moto Edge 30 Ultra in the global markets. Motorola is also expected to bring the phone to the Indian market along with a G series phone, which could most probably be the Moto G200.

Moto Edge X 30 is speculated to feature a 6.67-inch OLED panel that produces a Full HD+ resolution and comes with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. The smartphone may house dual 50-megapixel cameras along with a 2-megapixel shooter. There could be a 60-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone may be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with upto 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage. The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. Motorola may launch the Moto G200 along with the Motorola Edge X30. The smartphone was already available in the global market. It is also speculated to be launched in India.

Coming to the Moto G200, the smartphone features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz.The Moto G200 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of RAM. Although the smartphone comes in a single RAM variant, it comes with two storage options, including 128GB and 256GB.

Moto G200 features a 108MP main camera along with a 13MP ultra-wide-macro camera and a depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The phone supports 8K video, 960 fps slow-motion video, and other video recording options. Moto G200 houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capabilities.