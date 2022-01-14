Moto Edge X30 to be sold as Edge 30 Pro in global markets

Moto Edge X30 smartphone was unveiled in China a couple of months ago. The Edge X30 is the first-ever smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone will debut in the global market as Moto Edge 30 Pro in the global markets. The Edge 30 Pro has been spotted on the NBTC certification website which hints towards the imminent launch.

Interestingly, the Edge 30 Pro carries the model number XT2201-1. The model number is the same as the Moto Edge X30. The model number for the device was X30 is XT2201-2. Moto Edge X30 is also rumoured to be launched in India. 91Mobiles had reported that the Moto Edge X30 is all set to arrive in India by January 2022.

The Moto Edge X30 is the first Motorola phone to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon's 8 Gen1. The smartphone features a dual 50-megapixel camera supported by another 2-megapixel sensor. It runs on Android 12 out of the box. So let us have a look at the expected price and specifications of the device.

Moto Edge X30: Price and availability

Moto Edge X30 was launched in China at RMB 3,199 (around Rs 38,000) for the 8GB/128GB variant, the RMB 3399 (approx Rs 40,300) for the 8GB/256GB model, and RMB 3,599 (around Rs 42,700) for the 12GB/256GB version. The special edition Moto Edge X30 is priced at RMB 3,999 (approx Rs 47,500) for the12GB/256GB variant. The phone is offered in Blue and White colours. In India, the smartphone company is expected to launch the device by January 2022.

Moto Edge X30: Specifications

Moto Edge X30 comes with a 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and comes with a high refresh rate of 144Hz and a touch sampling rate of 576Hz. The display also supports the DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+. The display has a punch-hole cutout and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Moto Edge X30 runs on Android 12 OS with MyUI 3.0 clean stock UI on top.

Moto Edge X30 comes with a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a dual 50MP primary OV50A40 sensor along with a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP third-sensor. On the front, there is a 60-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging.