Moto Edge X30 with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset may launch in India in January

Motorola is all set to unveil its next flagship device in India. The Lenovo-owned company will launch Moto Edge X30, which was the first phone to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen1, in India. As per reports, the smartphone may arrive in India by late January or early February. Moto Edge X30 will join the league of other smartphones with Snapdragon 9Gen 1 including the Realme GT 2 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Pro, which are also scheduled to launch in India around the same time. Moto Edge X30 was made official in India the Chinese market a couple of weeks ago.



91Mobiles have exclusively learnt that the Moto Edge X30 is all set to arrive in India by January 2022. If not January last week, the phone will arrive by the first of February. The smartphone was first unveiled in China. The Moto Edge X30 is the first Motorola phone to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon's 8 Gen1. The smartphone features a dual 50-megapixel camera supported by another 2-megapixel sensor. It runs on Android 12 out of the box. So let us have a look at the expected price and specifications of the device

Moto Edge X30: Price and availability

Moto Edge X30 was launched in China at RMB 3,199 (around Rs 38,000) for the 8GB/128GB variant, the RMB 3399 (approx Rs 40,300) for the 8GB/256GB model, and RMB 3,599 (around Rs 42,700) for the 12GB/256GB version. The special edition Moto Edge X30 is priced at RMB 3,999 (approx Rs 47,500) for the12GB/256GB variant. The phone is offered in Blue and White colours. In India, the smartphone company is expected to launch the device by January 2022.

Moto Edge X30: Specifications

Moto Edge X30 comes with a 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and comes with a high refresh rate of 144Hz and a touch sampling rate of 576Hz. The display also supports the DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+. The display has a punch-hole cutout and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Moto Edge X30 runs on Android 12 OS with MyUI 3.0 clean stock UI on top.

Moto Edge X30 comes with a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a dual 50MP primary OV50A40 sensor along with a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP third-sensor. On the front, there is a 60-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging.