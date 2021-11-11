Moto G Power 2022 renders, specifications leak ahead of launch

Motorola may soon launch the successor the Moto G Power 2021 in the market. After several leaks and rumours, the renders of the Moto G Power 2022 has been leaked online. Along with the renders, the specifications of the upcoming smartphone has also been revealed. It is important to note that Motorola had unveiled the Moto G Power 2021 in January this year. However, it now looks like that the Lenovo-owned company is on its way to launch the successor to the smartphone, sooner than we had expected.

GSM Arena had exclusively shared the leaked renders of the upcoming Moto G Power 2022. Motorola has tweaked the design of the phone a bit. The upcoming smartphone can be seen with a capsule-shaped camera module that houses three large sensors. The display has thin bezels around the corners, but the chin is visibly thick. The display also has a cutout for a punch-hole camera. There is an M logo at the rear panel, which might double up as a fingerprint sensor. From its design, the device looks like a budget offering.

In terms of specifications, Moto G Power 2022 will be powered by a "new Qualcomm budget SoC". The processor will be coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The smartphone is expected to run on Android 11 out of the box. As far as the display size is concerned, Moto G Power 2022 will feature a 6.5-inch LCD display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and a 90 Hz refresh rate.

In the camera department, Moto G Power 2022 is expected to feature a 50 MP shooter with f/1.8 aperture, along with a 2 MP f/2.4 depth sensor. Although the Moto G Power has a triple camera setup on the rear, the details about the third camera sensor have not been revealed yet. On the front, an 8-megapixel sensor can be expected for selfies. The smartphone will reportedly house a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It will come with NFC support and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Moto G Power 2022 is the successor to the Moto G Power 2021 earlier in January. Moto G Power 2021 features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels. It is powered by Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The smartphone features a triple camera setup on the rear which comprises a 48-megapixel primary camera and dual 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.



