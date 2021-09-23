Moto G Pure tipped to come with AMOLED display, 48-megapixel camera and more

Motorola seems to be on a launching spree. The Lenovo-owned company is all set to launch Moto G Pure in the market soon. Although the company has not revealed any details related to the launch of the smartphone, the official renders of the Moto G Pure have surfaced online. The reports reveal that the smartphone will be launched as early as the next month. The Moto G Pure will possibly be a budget smartphone with 3GB RAM, a 48-megapixel camera and more

The reports reveal that Motorola in all likelihood will launch the product in North America. The official renders of the Moto G Pure was shared by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks), in association with Zoutons. The leaks suggest that the smartphone will be launched with a lot or quirks, the Moto G Pure may ditch the plastic frame and opt for an aluminium frame instead. However, it might use a plastic rear panel as Motorola has done in all its phones. Motorola of late had launched a series of budget phones, the Moto E20 being the last phone to be launched in that category.

In the leaked renders, Moto G Pure has been seen with very thick bezels around the corner. The display has a water drop notch on the front to house the selfie camera. It also has a very thick chin at the bottom. On the rear, the phone has a capsule-shaped camera module that houses dual camera sensors. The Motorola logo is emblazoned at the centre of the rear panel which also doubles as the fingerprint sensor.

The Moto G Pure also features a 3.5mm headphone jack and a secondary microphone. The bottom of the smartphone also has USB Type-C port, a microphone, and a speaker grille. On the right side, there are volume rockers and power button.

As far as the price is concerned, the smartphone is expected to cost between $300 (roughly Rs. 22,100) and $350 (roughly Rs. 25,800). It will be available in Canada, US in the second week of October. The device is expected to come in Electric Graphite and Lagoon Green colour options.

Moto G Pure is expected to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display. The smartphone could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM, the Geekbench listing reveals. The smartphone is expected to come with 32GB of storage.