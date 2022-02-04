Moto G Stylus 2022 launched: Key specs, features, price and all that you need to know

Motorola has launched the third iteration of its Moto G phone with Stylus support, the Moto G Stylus 2022. The company has made a bunch of changes to this new model. The phone features a similar size display but with a 90Hz refresh rate. The design is also different with a blockier body, punch-hole display and a more rounded camera module. Besides this, Motorola has shifted to a MediaTek chipset, a bigger battery and a higher resolution primary camera.

The Moto G Stylus 2022 is offered in a single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model that retails for $299 (roughly Rs 22,330). It sports a 6.8-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is equipped with an octa-core Helio G88 chipset. It has triple rear cameras, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. A 5000mAh battery powers this device.

Here's everything you need to know about the Moto G Stylus 2022.

Moto G Stylus 2022: Keys specs and features

Dimensions and weight: The Moto G Stylus 2022 measures 170.2 x 75.9 x 9.5 mm and weighs 216 grams.

Display: The Moto G Stylus 2022 sports a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2460×1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Processor: The Moto G Stylus 2022 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset based on a 12nm manufacturing process and clocked at 2 GHz. In comparison, the previous model shipped with a Snapdragon 678 chipset.

RAM: The Moto G Stylus 2022 is offered in a sole 6GB RAM model, which is 2GB more than the previous model

Storage: The device gets 128GB of storage.

Rear camera: The Moto G Stylus features a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Front camera: There's a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera for selfies on the front.

Battery: Motorola has bumped up the battery capacity to 5000mAh on this new model.

Software: The phone runs Android 11 out of the box.

Connectivity and security: The device brings connectivity options like Bluetooth, GPS, USB-Type C and a 3.5mm audio jack. There's a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication on this device.

Moto G Stylus 2022 price and availability

The Moto G Stylus 2022 is priced at $299 (roughly Rs 22,300) for the single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. Pre-orders are already live, with shipping expected for February 17. However, at the moment, there's no information about its launch in India.