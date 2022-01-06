Moto G Stylus (2022) will come with 50-megapixel triple camera, 90Hz display, new leak suggests

Moto G Stylus 2022 is expected to mark its debut soon and confirming the speculations, some images of the device have surfaced online and are being deemed as its "official renders." The promo images reveal a lot of information about the upcoming Motorola smartphone, while also confirming some of the earlier design renders of the Moto G Stylus 2022 that floated on the internet last month.

A total of two images have been shared by Nils Ahrensmeier on Twitter in a new round of leaks. Thankfully, the images cover the smartphone from all angles, and so we now know how the entire device will shape up. Some of the key takeaways from these images are - a punch-hole selfie shooter, a triple-lens camera setup, and of course, the much-hailed stylus.

Other features that we can note from the images are a flat display with thin bezels all around, on the Moto G Stylus 2022. The back panel features a solid colour finish, with a rectangular camera module placed on the top left edge of the panel. The module houses three lenses in a vertical alignment, with the LED flash placed adjacent to this strip of lenses.

Moto G Stylus 2022 promo images (Image: TechnikNews)

At the chin of the Moto G Stylus 2022, we can see the highlight of the device, a stylus neatly tucked away in its port on the right edge. Towards the opposite end, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack, so that's good news for many looking forward to the phone. In between the two, there is a USB Type-C port as well as a speaker grille for audio.

The fingerprint sensor is embedded on the right edge of the Moto G Stylus 2022, while the volume rockers can be seen on the opposite edge.

Interestingly, yet another promo image of the phone shares some of the specifications we will see on the phone. These include a 90Hz display, 128GB storage as well as a 50-megapixel main camera. The image shows that the camera will generate an effective photo resolution of 12.5-megapixel, by combining 4 pixels into one.

Some reports in the past have hinted at other specifications of the phone too. As per these, the Moto G Stylus 2022 may come with a 6.81-inch screen and could possibly be powered by the Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor. This will be a mid-range smartphone and will likely mark its debut soon, if the launch date of the previous Moto G Stylus (January 8, 2021) is anything to go by.