Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 renders, specifications leak online

Motorola may launch a successor to the Moto G Stylus 5G in 2021. The Lenovo-owned company is slated to unveil a host of smartphones and the Moto G Stylus 5G in 2022. Tipster Evan Blass has shared the exclusive renders and the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The phone was codenamed Milan 5G. It is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, the same chipset which has been used in the Redmi Note 11 Pro series.

The Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 features an oval-shaped camera island that houses three sensors. The smartphone has a Motorola branding at the center of the rear panel but that does not double as a fingerprint sensor. The display has thin bezels around the corners and a relatively thinner chin. It also features a punch-hole cutout on the front for the selfie camera. The phone comes with a stylus which can be stored within the smartphone. So let us have a look at the specifications and price of the device.

The Moto G Stylus was launched with the same price tag as its predecessor. The smartphone costs $299 (roughly Rs 22,340).

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 features a 6.8-inch display with a punch-hole cutout at the center. The display comes with a refresh rate of 90hz. The Moto G Stylus 2022 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The Moto G Stylus 2021 is powered by a Snapdragon 678 chipset.

In the camera department, the Motorola Moto G Stylus features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 50-megapixel sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Moto G Stylus 2022 houses a 5000mAh battery that lasts up to two days on a single charge.