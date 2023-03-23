Moto G13 tipped to launch in India on March 29, check out specifications and other details

The Moto G13 is said to launch in India soon. Tipster Mukul Sharma is claiming on Twitter that this Moto G-series phone will arrive in the country on March 29. The 4G device is already available in the global market and it seems that the Moto G13 is now headed to the Indian shores. The specifications of the Indian market will most likely be similar to the global model. Here is everything you need to know.

The Moto G13 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, which several budget phones have used in the past. It is backed by 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The company has given the option to expand the internal storage via a microSD card. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Moto G13 runs on Android 13 OS out of the box. This is a good thing considering we see a lot of brands offering units with Android 12 OS. Android 14 OS is just a few months away and no one would want to buy a smartphone that is running on a two-year-old Android operating system. The budget devices even have short-term support for software and so, the OEMs should launch the devices with the latest Android OS to offer users a better experience in the longer run.

There is a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. However, the company has added support for only 10W charging support. Several companies have started offering support for at least 18W even in the budget range and it might be disappointing for many users to see that Motorola is offering support for very low charging speeds.

The global model of the Moto G13 comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS display with 576Hz touch sampling rate, and 89.47 percent screen-to-body ratio. This one has an LCD screen, which refreshes at 90Hz. The panel even has Panda Glass protection. In terms of optics, the Moto G13 features a 50-megapixel primary camera at the back. It is backed by a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro unit. On the front, one will find an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

In India, the Moto G13 is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000 segment if we go by the specifications. In the global market, this Motorola smartphone is selling for EUR 179, which is around Rs 16,000 in India when converted. But, the device is expected to cost way less in the Indian market because the competition is much more fierce, and phones with the above-mentioned specifications cost less than Rs 13,000 in the country. It remains to be seen how Motorola plans to convince users to buy its latest 4G phone.

It is important to note that the company hasn't yet confirmed the launch event of the Moto G13. So, if the launch takes place next week, then we should get official confirmation soon.