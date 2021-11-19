Moto G200 launched: Key specifications, features, and price

Motorola announced a total of five G series smartphones in an event on Thursday. Amongst all the new devices launched, Moto G200 is the most premium offering. The device takes over the Moto G100 launched back last year.

The Moto G200 will be offered in two colour options Glacier Green and Stellar Blue. It has a gradient finish on the rear panel with huge triple rear cameras and Motorola branding. While on the front, there's a centred punch hole camera. The Moto G200 is packed with high-end hardware. It sports a 6.8-inch LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 888+ chipset. It is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

In the camera department, Moto G200 gets a 108-megapixel triple rear camera and a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. A 5000mAh battery with 33W charging powers it. Motorola has introduced this device at a starting price of EUR 450 (around Rs 37,900). Here's everything you need to know about this device.

Moto G200: key specifications and features

Dimensions and Weight: The Motorola G200 measures 168.07x75.53x8.89 mm and weighs 202 grams. It is built out of plastic and gets IP52 dust and water resistance.

Display: The smartphone features a 6.8-inch IPS LCD panel with a 144Hz high refresh rate. The display is HDR 10 certified and has a pixel density of 396 PPI.

Processor: The Motorola G200 is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888+ chipset. It is based on a 5nm manufacturing process and coupled with Adreno 660 GPU.

RAM: The Motorola G200 comes with 8GB RAM.

Storage: The smartphone comes with 128GB onboard storage.

Rear camera: The Motorola G200 sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8MP-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. This camera system is capable of shooting 8K videos. In addition, the device has features like Night Vision, smart composition, Ultra-Res, Pro mode and more.

Front camera: On the front, there's a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies.

Battery: The Motorola G200 is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging. Motorola claims up to 1.5 days of battery life on a single charge

Software: The Motola G200 runs Android 11 out of the box.

Connectivity: The smartphone comes with Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, WiFi and USB Type-C.

Colours: The Motorola G200 is made available in Glacier Green and Stellar Blue colour options.

Moto G200 price

The Moto G200 has been launched at a price of EUR 450 (around Rs 38,000). The smartphone will arrive in Europe and Latin America in a few weeks. That said, there's no word about the India launch yet.