Moto G22 first sale in India today: Price, specifications and features

Moto G22 will go on its first sale in India today. The Lenovo-owned company launched the Moto G22 as its new budget phone a couple of days ago. The phone has been launched with an interesting set of features including a 6.5-inch 90 Hz Max Vision display, a 5000mAh battery life that is supported by a 20W TurboPower charger. The best bit about the phone is that, despite being a budget phone, it comes with an Android 12 out-of-the-box. The Moto G22 takes on the likes of Redmi 10, Realme C35 and others.

Motorola's new offering in the budget segment will surely appease a lot of buyers. That is because Motorola has opted for an iPhone-like flatbed design. The phone has panels on the rear with Motorola branding at the centre. The rear panel also houses four camera sensors housed in a rectangular camera module. This was about the design. Now let us have a look at the price and specifications of the Moto G22.

Moto G22: Price and availability



Moto G22 has been launched at Rs 10,999 for the single 4GB+ 64GB. Buyers can get the device at a discount of Rs 1000 with bank offers. So this brings the price down to Rs 9999. However, the discount would only be available for a limited period of time till the stocks last. The offer will be available between April 13 and April 14. The smartphone would go on its first sale today exclusively on Flipkart at 12 pm. The smartphone is offered in two colour variants, including Iceberg Blue and Cosmic Black. Motorola will introduce a third colour soon, which will be mint green colour.



Moto G22: Specifications

Moto G22 features a 6.5-inch Max Vision display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered MediaTek Helio G37 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The storage can be expandable using a microSD card.

Moto G22 features quad-camera setup on the rear which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, the Moto G22 is the first phone to include an 8-megapixel ultra wide lens in this price segment. Apart from that, there is a macro sensor as well as a depth sensor. There is a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

Moto G22 packs a 5000 mAh battery with support for 20W Turbocharger.

