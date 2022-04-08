Moto G22 quick review: The new budget king?

Motorola's new offering in the market, the Moto G22, has arrived. The smartphone is aimed at budget buyers. However, despite its price tag, the Moto G22 has an interesting set of specifications, including a display that supports 90Hz refresh rate, a 5000mAh battery with 20W fast charging, a quad-camera setup on the in real and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The entry level segment is a highly populated one with options from Xiaomi, Infinix, Realme and others. Moto G22 will be completed with the Realme C35, Redmi 10 and other phones in the sub-10,000 segment.

Moto G22 has been launched at a competetive price Rs 10,999 for the single 4GB+ 64GB. However, the Buyers can get the device at a discount of Rs 1000 with bank offers. So this brings the price down to Rs 9999. The discount would only be available for a limited period of time till the stocks last. The offer will be available between April 13 and April 14. The smartphone will go on its first sale on April 13 exclusively on Flipkart at 12 pm.'

Moto G22: Look and feel

I have been using the Moto G22 for a couple of days now and the first thing that has managed to impress me is the design. I have always felt that Motorola does not experiment much with its design, but the Moto G22 features a flatbed design, which is extremely stylish to look at. Despite being a budget phone, the Moto G22 feels plush and extremely comfortable to hold. It has a textured rear panel and a camera island that houses four camera sensors. The Motorola logo is embossed at the centre of the rear panel of the phone. The Moto G22 is offered in two colour variants, including Iceberg Blue and Cosmic Black. Motorola is expected to introduce a third colour, which is called mint green. I have received the cosmic black variant and, in my opinion, the phone looks best in the cosmic black variant. However, if you like objects that are colourful, you could check out the blue or the green variants.

The back panel is a fingerprint magnet so you may have to clean the phone repeatedly. The phone is extremely lightweight. It weighs just 185g and is 8.5mm thick.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels and supports 90Hz. MThere is a punch hole cutout on the front for the selfie camera. Most phones in this segment offer a dew drop notch. I find the screen resolution decent in whatever little time I have used it. It is bright enough under direct sunlight and the viewing angles are good. However, about the touch response and how well the 90Hz refresh rate fairs, I will have to use it more rigorously.

Moto G22: Camera and performance

I have only spent a couple of days with the phone, but during my usage, the outdoor pictures have come out pretty well. I haven't tested the various other modes the phone comes with, so I am yet to figure out how the macro and the wide angle lens perform. This is an entry-level device, so I wasn't expecting much detail from the camera, but the 50-megapixel camera has so far performed decently. The primary camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The Moto G22 is the first phone to include an 8-megapixel ultra wide lens in this price segment.

In terms of performance, I have only used it for calls, messages and downloaded a couple of apps. The phone runs on Android 12 out of the box, which is a major plus. It also provides a clean stock android experience, so you will not have to deal with bloatware. This is the best bit about all the phones offering a stock Android experience.

Moto G22: Should you buy it?

It is too soon to decide whether you should pick the Moto G22 if you are looking for a phone for under Rs 12000. However, the phone does have a few pluses, including an impressive design, a punch-hole cut-out on the front, which is limited to mid-range and premium phones only. The display looks impressive. The battery seems fine too. However, for a more in-depth review of the phone, you will have to stay tuned.