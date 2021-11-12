Moto G31 launch soon: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far

Motorola is reportedly working on a new smartphone called Moto G31. The device will come as an upgrade over the Moto G30 launched earlier this year. It is supposed that the smartphone will arrive in India soon. Ahead of the rumoured launch, the design and key specifications of the Moto G31 have leaked. The device appears with a rectangular camera module and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. There's a centred punch-hole display on the front.

The Moto G31 is tipped to feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED panel. It may pack a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The leak further says that Moto G31 will run Android 11 out of the box. The smartphone will sport a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system. While the pricing of the Moto G31 is still unknown, it is likely to be a budget offering. So let's find out everything known so far about this Moto G31.

Moto G31: Specs and features

--The Moto G31 is expected to be the next budget smartphone from the brand. Multiple details of this device have been revealed in a recent report by 91mobiles. The report showcases the device in black and blue colour options. It can be seen featuring a rectangular camera module on the rear with triple rear cameras and an LED flash. There's a capacitive fingerprint scanner with a Motorola logo for authentication on the rear. Whereas on the front, it has a centred punch-hole display.

--The power button, volume rocker and a dedicated google assistant button are placed to the right. The speaker grille and the Type-C USB port are placed at the bottom. At the top, there should be a 3.5mm headphone jack.

--According to the leaks, Moto G31 will feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED panel. It is also said to sport a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Moving ahead, Moto G31 may feature a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The chipset, RAM, storage and other details are yet to be known.

Moto G31 leaked image, Photo: 91mobiles



--The Moto G31 will succeed over the Moto G30, so let's quickly run through the specs of this device. The Moto G30 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a resolution of 1600x720 pixels and a pixel density of 269 PPI. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset clocked at 2GHz. Moto G30 is offered in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The storage is expandable up to 1TB on this device.

--The Moto G30 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There's a 13-megapixel shooter for selfies on the front. The Moto G30 ships with a 5000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. It runs Android 11 out of the box.

Moto G31 launch date and expected price

The launch date of Moto G31 is yet to be known. However, multiple listings and leaks suggest that the launch is not too far. As far as the pricing is concerned, the Moto G31 may come in at $210 (roughly Rs 15,600), a previous leak revealed. The Moto G30 is priced at Rs 10,999, so the Indian pricing should remain under Rs 15,000.