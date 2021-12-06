Moto G31 now available in India, price starts at Rs 12,999

The Moto G31 went on sale via Flipkart today at 12 PM. The affordable G series device launched on November 29 in the country. It is being sold in two configurations, with the base model priced at Rs 12,999. Users can purchase the smartphone in Baby Blue and Meteorite Grey colours.

The Moto G31 looks identical to any G series device. It has a rectangular camera module with an LED flash. The rest of the rear panel is plain apart from the Motorola logo. While on the front, it has a centred punch-hole camera for selfies. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Moto G31 price in India

The base model of Moto G31 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at 12,999. Whereas the top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage comes in at 14,999.

Moto G31 specifications

The Moto G31 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. The display has a brightness of up to 700 nits and a pixel density of 409 PPI. An Helio G85 chipset powers the Moto G31. It is an octa-core chipset clocked at 2GHz and coupled with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. Moto offers this device in two configurations -- one with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage and another with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Moto G31 sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There's a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies upfront.

The Motorola G31 is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 20W charging support. It.brings connectivity options like 4G LTE, GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C port and more. Moto G31 runs Android 11 out of the box. The company says that the Moto G31 will get Android 12 OS and two years of security updates.